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Trafalgar Square, London, Warning people about giving this poison to children
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41 views • October 04, 2021
Trafalgar Square, London, Sunday afternoon, Warning people about giving this poison to children, interesting conversation with a member of the public from min 25, also I got both a police car and an ambulance parking just in front of me, side by side, for half a hour, for no apparent reason, with police officers engaging in some strange kabuki theatre...
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