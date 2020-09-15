Fauci Pushes UN Goal To "Rebuild The Infrastructure of Human Existence"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is a United Nations wolf in sheep’s clothing telling America why it is so important to save lives from the dreaded COVID-19 virus while pandering for the most radical parts of United Nations agenda for the world. That is, Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy.
www.Technocracy.news
www.CitizensForFreeSpeech.org