01/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: The Chinese culture is very charming, and the Chinese people are very friendly, but the CCP ruined all of these

01/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: China, a mysterious place, has a lot of attraction for tourists. The Chinese culture is very charming, and the Chinese people are very friendly, but the CCP ruined all of these. A Brazilian guy said the people in his country would be arrested if they speak out their minds, which is just like China. All countries close to the Communist party will end up with dictatorship, silencing the people.





01/26/2023 对邪恶说不 第68天：中国，这片神秘的土地，对游客有非常深的吸引力。在他们眼里，中国文化非常好，非常迷人。中国人都很友善，但是共产党毁了这一切。一位来自巴西的先生说“现在巴西人表达自己的心声，就会被抓起来”，就跟中共国一样。凡是跟共产党走的近的国家，最后都变成了独裁统治， 给人民噤声。





