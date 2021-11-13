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X22 Report B 11. 12. 21.
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150 views • November 13, 2021
EP. 2626B - SNOW WHITE OFFLINE, NG DEPLOYMENT, [DS] PANICKING, DEVOLUTION
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The [DS] is panicking the unselect committee is now trying to find the plan of the patriots called devolution. At every turn they are being blocked, now they have indicted SB and they will most likely go after the others that were subpoenaed. They are trying to mess up the next move on the chess board. This tactic will not work, this shows how desperate they are. Reporters are beginning to ask about [JB] physical. tick tock .
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking the unselect committee is now trying to find the plan of the patriots called devolution. At every turn they are being blocked, now they have indicted SB and they will most likely go after the others that were subpoenaed. They are trying to mess up the next move on the chess board. This tactic will not work, this shows how desperate they are. Reporters are beginning to ask about [JB] physical. tick tock .
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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