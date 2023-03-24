Create New Account
Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These | Official Music Video | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
Published 20 hours ago

 Original Description: Episode 1 - "Times Like These" from Five Finger Death Punch's 9th album and upcoming graphic novel : “AfterLife”Click here to listen or buy the New album AfterLife - https://5fdp.ffm.to/afterlifealbum


Special Thanks to these incredible visual artists for their contribution:

Timo Albert - TheTimoAlbert (SFX)

Julius Horsthuis - http://www.julius-horsthuis.com (A.I. - Fractals - Mendelbulb)

Josh Adams - Additional Editing

Evan Ohl - Prop Design


Story / Screenplay By Zoltan Bathory

The upcoming graphic novel : AfterLife

Director Dale Restigini & Zoltan Bathory

SFX / Unreal Engine - White Rhino SFX


https://fivefingerdeathpunch.com


AfterLife Tour 2022 - Tickets On Sale now at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com


Follow Five Finger Death Punch:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/5fdp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fivefingerdeathpunch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffdp

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fivefingerdeathpunch

Follow Five Finger Death Punch on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2uSKZqe


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYf_WmOcsMw

Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eBH6yImcYyv7/

Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1485797395798167568?referrer=psecdocumentary

Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Five-Finger-Death-Punch---Times-Like-These---Official-Music-Video---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2eibuy-five-finger-death-punch-times-like-these-official-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html

Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/hNQ2dDb

Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/272dca89-e768-4363-b16f-7b4770782cf2

Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/kbRZnntVcMpO8CS

Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=71bcef9fc3d8f9763ca7a9190c0bfbdb5610768f9495a5ab2af5345b91ad527f&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125444_original-description-episode-1-quot-times-like-these-quot-from-five-finger-death.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



