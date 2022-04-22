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The 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine, Lost more than 700 People Killed, Wounded and Missing in Mariupol. 042222.
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170 views • April 22, 2022
The 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine lost more than 700 people killed, wounded and missing in Mariupol, the head of the medical service of the brigade, who decided to lay down his arms, told RIA Novosti
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