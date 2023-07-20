ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Thursday 7/20/23 • RFK JR. TESTIFIES - DEMS TRY TO CENSOR HIM ABOUT CENSORSHIP • Infowars

RFK JR. TESTIFIES TO CONGRESS ABOUT GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP AFTER HYSTERICAL DEMS TRIED TO KEEP HIM FROM SPEAKING! ALEX JONES UNLOADS ON THE IRONY!We are witnessing TOTAL desperation from the globalists! They are now censoring people for talking about censorship!

Alex Jones warns: “This is what it looks like when the establishment collapses.”





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com