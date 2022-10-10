THE LORDS TRUE SABBATH DAY - IT'S NOT SATURDAY OR SUNDAY

Watch this video and you will see how the True Sabbath Day works. We have been deceived by the Jews and the romans. It's not Friday night to Saturday or sunday.. NEITHER ARE IN THE BIBLE.





Visit our website at www.SavedByTruth.com



GREAT NEWS - THE MAN OF LAWLESSNESS - THE ANTICHRIST HAS BEEN REVEALED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 - THIS MEANS JESUS MUST COME SOON!

Watch this video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv6CCgwjeP1J/

This is the last prophecy that needs to be revealed before Jesus comes to get the Church of Philadelphia - the First Fruit. Rev. 3: 7-13, Rev. 14: 1-5 - Read 2 Thessalonians 2: 1 - 12

Mark of the Beast System is Here - Joe Biden is Replacing Money - The End Game -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lBXT024PkTFx/

ONLY WATER BAPTIZED DISCIPLES WHO KEEP THE 10 COMMANDMENTS WILL BE THE FIRST FRUIT. THE 144,000. Don't be deceived and left behind.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1peTDplumJqO/

1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18 - The Dead in Christ and those who are alive and remain (the First Fruit - Church of Philadelphia) will rise at the trumpet sound.

Matthew 28: 18-20 - Go make Disciples - Baptize them - Teach them to obey the commandments - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaZs2rcNAfGn/

Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life - Keep the commandments - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XDQBubwaI6bn/

John 14: 15 - If you love Jesus - keep the commandments

1 John 2: 3-6 - Whoever does not keep the commandments is a Liar

Revelation 3: 7-13 - The Church of Philadelphia

Revelation 14: 1-5 - First Fruit - Baptized disciples who keep the commandments - The Church of Philadelphia

Revelation 14: 6-14 - All Christians and disciples who are left behind will need to learn the Eternal Gospel (Baptism & the 10 Commandments) from the Angles and may have to die for their faith.

Stephen Gregg

Leader - The Church of Philadelphia

Saved By Truth Ministry

www.SavedByTruth.com