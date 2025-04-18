BrightLearn - Glyphosate: Unsafe on Any Plate – Food Testing Results and Scientific Reasons for Concern by Food Democracy Now

In 2016, Food Democracy Now and The Detox Project released the report "Glyphosate: Unsafe on Any Plate," revealing alarming levels of glyphosate—the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup—in popular foods like Cheerios (up to 1,125.3 ppb), Oreos, and Ritz Crackers. Glyphosate, sprayed on over 175 million U.S. and 440 million global acres, is linked to genetically engineered "Roundup Ready" crops. Studies show harm at just 0.1 ppb, yet U.S. regulators allow daily intake limits (1.75 mg/kg) far higher than Europe’s (0.3 mg/kg). Research indicates glyphosate causes liver and kidney damage in animals, disrupts 4,000 genes at 0.05 ppb, and persists in food despite washing or cooking. Originally a pipe cleaner, glyphosate now depletes soil nutrients and may disrupt gut microbiomes, as suggested by Monsanto’s 2010 antimicrobial patent. U.S. usage has surged 300-fold since 1974, contaminating 75% of Midwest rainwater. With glyphosate pervasive in food, water, and the environment, the report urges consumers to choose organic, demand stricter regulations, and support further research to mitigate health risks.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.