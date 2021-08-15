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EP 124: They Live (A Homewrecker Movie Review)
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1 view • August 15, 2021
This week we're talking all about the classic John Carpenter film They Live starring the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper as an everyman who discovers that the world he lives in isn't at all what it seems when he puts on a pair of special glasses that allow him to see what's "really" going on. We talk about our memories of having first seen the movie, our favorite parts and lines, some interesting trivia, and so much more! So, if you're all out of bubblegum, put on the f**king glasses and get ready to kick some ass with us this week on the Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
They Live (1988) Original Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLQ2d89vCiw
Eight O'Clock in the Morning (1963) by Ray Nelson: https://pvto.weebly.com/uploads/9/1/5/0/91508780/eight_o%E2%80%99clock_in_the_morning-nelson.pdf
Sign up for an Inner Child group hypnosis session with Monique: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
They Live (1988) Original Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLQ2d89vCiw
Eight O'Clock in the Morning (1963) by Ray Nelson: https://pvto.weebly.com/uploads/9/1/5/0/91508780/eight_o%E2%80%99clock_in_the_morning-nelson.pdf
Sign up for an Inner Child group hypnosis session with Monique: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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