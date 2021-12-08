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Combine Harvester Cab Ride Surprise!
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85 views • December 08, 2021
When a Combine Harvester stops to offer me a ride: my boyhood dream is fulfilled. Join me for this unexpected trip in a Claas Lexion 760 Harvester. Featured in the video is a JCB Fastrac 4220 and a K-Two Rodeo 1800HP Trailer travailing the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside.
This video includes photographs from the 1970's of the featured English Countryside. A taste of Country Life and Culture.
This video includes photographs from the 1970's of the featured English Countryside. A taste of Country Life and Culture.
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