NOW — Fmr. PM Tony Blair Calls for “National Digital Infrastructure” Which Will be Needed for mRNA Vaccines
“We should be helping countries to develop a national digital infrastructure which they will need with these new vaccines”
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/thechiefnerd/status/1616084879242047488
