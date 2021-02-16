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Nigeria - Starving People Due To Lock Downs 24th Oct 2020
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60 views • February 16, 2021
Already the price of rice in some countries has gone up by 70% - whilst millions have lost their jobs.
Politicians spend Billions on Test & Trace programmes + vaccines. Making sure Billions of that go to their friends.
Politicians spend Billions on Test & Trace programmes + vaccines. Making sure Billions of that go to their friends.
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