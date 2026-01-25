© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IRAN FM: "FULL RETALIATION!" Trump: "OBLITERATE!" Khamenei Attack = JIHAD
Jan 21, 2026: US-Iran exchange broadscale war threats. Trump (Newsmax): Iran "wiped off earth" if assassinates him. FM Araghchi (WSJ op-ed): "Formidable forces retaliate full" if attacked (ref 2025 Israel war). Pres Pezeshkian: Khamenei hit = war declaration. Parliament: Triggers global jihad. Backdrop: Protest crackdown ~5000 dead/26k arrests (Jan 8 blackout). US carrier to ME, Iran blames US/Israel. Gulf urges restraint.
