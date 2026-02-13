The launch of six Ukrainian missiles “Flamingo”, which attacked the GRU arsenal near the village Kotluban in the Volgograd region.

The Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 5 missiles.

Ukrainian soldiers working for an American private military company have been spotted in Somalia. They are sharing their extensive experience in using drones with the Somali army (Danaab Brigade) in the fight against the Al-Shabaab group.

Russia will provide material support to Cuba

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Russia's intention to provide material assistance to Cuba, and this work is already underway. Cuba is suffering from an oil blockade following the regime change in Venezuela.

"We are certainly in solidarity with the republic and will help it, including financially. This is already being done"