Just a reminder... When in spiritual warfare....

But Just a reminder... We are in spiritual warfare.

We are fighting against fallen creatures. They are not your friend, they don't want your good, they will enslave you if you listen.

We have great power from on high... if we call on the power.

We are tempted, tested and we do and will fail.

We are not to be condemned or take it personal.

We are on an adventure that we've never been on before.

We will get through it. God will be with us. We have armor. We have weapons. We have a fellowship of believers. We have wisdom and Scriptures. We know what we have to do.

Let's do it.

If there is only one thing you need to know about walking the spiritual warfare life... it is this:

When the bad things happen... take them immediately to God. Don't let disappointment or guilt or agreements come forth... beat them to the punch and go to God. Look for His interpretation.

You are in His hands.

You are the King's man/woman.

God is for you not against you.

God's purposes are to help you... to bless you.

He wants to give you a hope and a furutre.

He delivers good each morning.

You can rest in His quiet place.

You can receive goodness and peace.

You are favored among the people.

Take advantage of it. He won't mind.

Blessings warriors