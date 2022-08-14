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TRANSCRIPT: https://wespenrevideos.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/What-the-gods-have-in-Mind-for-Us-Future-Timeline.pdf
In the Wes Penre Papers, and since, Wes has emphasized that we, the Spirit Souls, aka the Namlu'u/Aryans, are creator gods. No, we are not going to become creator gods—we already are. What does this mean? Listen to or read this narrative very carefully because it is super-important.
Wes Penre channel :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0QQEIkTlvwzt/
wespenre.com