🚨 Netanyahu issues new ultimatum to Syria

Israeli PM Netanyahu declared that a demilitarized buffer zone stretching from Damascus to the Israeli-held Golan and occupied Mount Hermon must be established as a precondition for any future agreement with Syria.

He stated Israel is determined to defend its northern border, prevent terrorist entrenchment, protect Druze allies, and stop all cross-border attacks.

"It is possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians — but we will stand by our principles in any case," Netanyahu said.

Cynthia Adding:

In biblical prophecy, Mount Hermon is a significant northern border of the Promised Land and is believed by many scholars to be the site of the Transfiguration of Jesus. It also features in the Book of Enoch as a place where fallen angels gathered, leading to the birth of giants known as the Nephilim.