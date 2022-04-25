TECHNOLOGY Is it truly for the good of humanity? (original poem)

I realize that technology itself is neutral. It is not inherently good or evil. But with the power it holds which increases every day, are we now at a point where our technical ability and knowledge surpasses our emotional intelligence and wisdom? Who controls these technologies and can we be certain that they are fair, benevolent, and unselfish beings who have our best interests at heart? More and more we find that we have no choice but to partake no matter what our personal feelings are on the matter. Society is created by the next innovators and those who profit from them. They wrap us up into their idea of the future with little regard for allowing anyone to opt out. What about those of us who would rather live in the real world than through an avatar of ourselves on the internet? What about those of us who don't need or want 5G or drones flying around dropping off deliveries? What about those of us who would rather be helped by an actual human being rather than a kiosk or a self-checkout? What about those of us who would rather drive our own vehicle than to have a computer do everything for us? What about those of us who believe in the natural healing ability of our bodies as long as they get good fuel and aren't bombarded with polluted air, water, food, and stress rather than relying on legal drugs with tons of side effects? There is no room for us, not anymore. Humans who want or even need to be a part of society must bow down to the supposed greatness of technology and all of its promised benefits. How happy is everyone? Is the way things are headed making our lives so much better? Is getting a new brand name phone now the most exciting thing in life? If so, is that a good thing? We always give up something to get something else. So what are we giving up?



We can do the easy thing more often

and then convince ourselves it's right

Or we can do the right thing more often

and then convince ourselves it's easy



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poet, modern wisdom, creative writing, observations, core values, the human experience, mental health, insights, collective shadow, higher consciousness, awakening