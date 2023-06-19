‘The Best Hope’ We Have Against Spike Proteins, as Shared By Dr. Peter McCullough:

1. Nattokinase dissolves the spike protein on the surface of the COVID virus when it’s alive.

2. Nattokinase goes freely inside cells and dissolves resident spike proteins.





20230618，彼得-麦卡洛博士分享的我们对抗刺突蛋白的 "最大希望"：

1. 纳豆激酶可以在COVID病毒活着的时候溶解其表面的刺突蛋白。

2. 纳豆激酶在细胞内自由活动，并溶解内部的刺突蛋白。