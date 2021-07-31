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The Vaxxed May No Longer Have Human Rights And This Is Why - EXPLAINED
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131 views • July 31, 2021
If you think this sounds crazy, just take a look at everything that's happened over the past 2 years and tell me it's not crazy. The way these sociopaths see it, it's not murder if they own your DNA.
Genetically Modified People are Property because while they used to be created by God
and endowed with inalienable rights, since the jab changed God's blueprint, now they're created by man with synthetic technology allowing them to be owned by a corporation.
Wait until they learned that there never was a virus, and they exchanged their freedom to be protected by something that existed only in their imagination.
source:
https://rumble.com/vkfcih-the-vaxxed-may-no-longer-have-human-rights-and-this-is-why-explained.html?
Genetically Modified People are Property because while they used to be created by God
and endowed with inalienable rights, since the jab changed God's blueprint, now they're created by man with synthetic technology allowing them to be owned by a corporation.
Wait until they learned that there never was a virus, and they exchanged their freedom to be protected by something that existed only in their imagination.
source:
https://rumble.com/vkfcih-the-vaxxed-may-no-longer-have-human-rights-and-this-is-why-explained.html?
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