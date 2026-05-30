"She Caught the Pratt" - the Divisive Medical Condition Effecting LA Psyches

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What happens when you catch the Pratt? Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor, is the choice for those who are able to think about themselves, and the leftists want to indoctrinated in the NPC zombifying media of their choosing. The New York Times, the LA Times, NPR. Thanks for yourself people. Spencer Pratt for mayor.
#spencerpratt #lamayor