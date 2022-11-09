Create New Account
Climate Change: Famines, Pestilence, Earthquakes
Climate Change: Famines, Pestilence, EarthquakesIn episode 50 we take a look at some of the natural disasters happening around the world. We also observe warnings from the World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab about not so natural disasters looming. How can all of these, along with the climate change saga, link to a possible larger agenda?

Keywords
freedomjesus christsalvation

