Schoolroom Perverts Exposed - Canadians Revolt - Satanic, Misogynistic Mental Illness - Vogue
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago

This is a combination of news clips from Tucker Carlson, Jimmy Dore, and True North News with information about the perverted man in Oakville Ontario Canada who is terrorizing his high school students with a huge pair of strap on boobs. The parents and students are in an uproar and the Halton District School Board is on the run like the filthy child abusers and cowards they are.


The MemeTastic(!) Medicine Show includes clips from Pastor David Miner. See the original here:


https://www.bitchute.com/video/k2S8lwMmeFzY/


And music/clips from Vogue, by the Queen of the sexual perversion movement - Madonna. I thought it was a perfect fit.


Thank you for watching.


www.birdclanmessenger.com

pedophiliaeducationcanadaoakville

