Matthew 8:1-13 “God’s Mercy in Humility”

In chapters 5, 6 and 7, Jesus has been preaching on the mountain. While He was primarily teaching His disciples, there is no doubt that His words did reach out and many in the crowd that had followed Him there heard His words. In these teachings, Jesus was laying the groundwork for what a Christian walk should look like. These are all teachings that every new Christian should be taught, not because they were good suggestions, but they should be written on our hearts and become our way of life. Through the power of the Holy Spirit in our lives, we begin to die to ourselves, and it becomes all about Him and less about ourselves. This is discipleship 101, and every word leads us back to the 2 greatest commandments. This morning, we are going to see the compassion and mercy that Jesus offers to those who come to Him.