UNMARKED BELIVERS: COME OUT OF THE LOCAL CHURCHES AMONG THE MARKED & WHY YOU SHOULD NOT WATCH "GOD" VIDEOS OF ANYONE WHO DON'T BELIEVE IT'S THE MARK & TELL OTHERS IT'S NOT (OR THAT ITS A 'PRECURSOR')

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NEW Grafted In - Team Jesus Forums!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/forum
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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]