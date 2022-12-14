9/11 Israel and the Mossad Investigated with Christopher Bollyn

389,976 YouTube views on 10/10/2022 Published on Mar 13, 2015 - 9/11, links to Israel, the mossad, and the crime within a crime is all discussed with Christopher Bollyn in an uncensored discussion with Sean Stone. The disposal of evidence, promotion of a scripted story, and how Ehud Barak and Benjamin Netanyahu are involved, plus the accusation of anti-semitism levelled against those that explore the connection to the Israeli government and intelligence are all explored. Who profited from the operation, false flags, and the mysterious influence of the Saudis and British are demystified in this full length episode of Buzzsaw.

GUEST BIO:

Christopher Bollyn is an American journalist who has investigated the events of 9-11. He helped Professor Steven E. Jones in the spring and summer of 2006, when Jones found solid evidence of Thermite in the dust of the Twin Towers.

Jon Stewart and 9/11 - Is it all a show?

Tactics of Organized Jewry in Suppressing Free Speech

Prof. Tony Martin

"I discovered that according to the 1830 census, even though Jews were a small proportion of the population in North America, nevertheless they were inordinately represented among the slave owners. Yes, they were a small portion of the population overall, but on a percentage basis that were significant. Jewish historians who have analyzed the 1830 census have discovered that whereas something like 30-odd percent of the white population may have owned one or more slaves in the South, for Jewish households it was over 70 percent. So according to an analysis of the 1830 census by Jewish historians, Jews were more than twice as likely, on a percentage basis, to own slaves."

Truth About the Slave Trade + More

Articles and Editorials on Attempted Terrorist Attack on the Mexican Congress by Criminal Zionists

Definition of a "Semite"

