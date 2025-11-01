BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NAR and the 7 Mountains: The False Kingdom Rising
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
61 views • 20 hours ago

The rise of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) and the “Seven Mountains Mandate” has shaken modern Christianity. Promising revival and world transformation, this movement has quietly replaced biblical humility with a global vision of Christian dominion. One that mirrors the world’s hunger for control and power.

In this powerful episode, JD Williams and David Paxton expose the spiritual deception behind the NAR’s claims. They unpack how its modern “apostles” and “prophets” distort Scripture, how the Seven Mountains ideology redefines the Great Commission, and why this movement’s pursuit of political, financial, and cultural dominance stands in direct opposition to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Through Scripture-centered analysis, the hosts reveal the truth about the Kingdom of God. Not a kingdom built through human strength or social conquest, but one established in the hearts of believers through repentance, faith, and obedience to Christ alone.

The episode challenges listeners to return to the simplicity of the Gospel, to reject false unity built on personalities and movements, and to stand firm in the Word of God amid a growing flood of deception. The Church’s calling has never been to rule the nations. But to serve them with the message of salvation through the cross.

To Support Our International Ministry or to Learn More. Please Visit

www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
holy spiritjesus christbible prophecyspiritual warfareend timeskingdom of godfalse prophetsevangelicalfalse apostlesantichrist systemgreat commissionnarnew apostolic reformationchristian leadershipchurch deceptionchristian nationalismseven mountainsconservative christiandominion theologyend time deception7 mountains mandatemodern apostolic movementcharismatic deceptionprophetic movementapostolic covering
