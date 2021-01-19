Dragonman showing off the Nazi room_480p

The "French room" a white flag, that is it. I like: "I allow everything" and "we do want to do anything with the government"



When Allies landed in Normandie the elite Das Reich was stationed in south of France and got orders to reinforce the German troops in norther France. The french restistance got the bright idea to ambush Das Reich on their way north. The french idiots got their sorry asses kicked and they got the civilians killed. smart move by the french but french have never been smart and will never be. one can also ask one self why do you as french marry a ex japanese prostitute when her own japanese hate her guts. what is there she can learn any future kids? so anyone normal want to have kids with someone no one normal needs or wants?