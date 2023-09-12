Russell Brand has some very interesting things to say about how the Biden administration continues to ignore the plight of the Hawaiin fire victims as he focuses more on trying to keep the war in Ukraine sizzling.
Russell pushes some great points across as he covers this shameful episode in American history.
Video Source:
Opening & Closing Theme Music:
'Moron' by David Fesliyan
'Upon Reflection' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce wed00:12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.