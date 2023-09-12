Create New Account
Russel Brand Has Some Very Interesting Questions Regarding Maui
The Kokoda Kid
Published 17 hours ago

Russell Brand has some very interesting things to say about how the Biden administration continues to ignore the plight of the Hawaiin fire victims as he focuses more on trying to keep the war in Ukraine sizzling.

Russell pushes some great points across as he covers this shameful episode in American history.

Video Source:

Russell Brand

Opening & Closing Theme Music:

'Moron' by David Fesliyan

'Upon Reflection' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

mauibiden failuresmaui firesgovernment bungling

