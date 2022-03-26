Controllable Nano-Robotic Bio Weapons - 'Aerosolized' and 'Uptaken' into the Vascular System.

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Giordano: "controllable robotic units at the nanoscale that can be aerosolized" and "uptaken into the vascular system.
In who's hands is this tech currently being held?? Nefarious actors⁉️
And while this is unsettling, take a look at this.
Scientists Currently Developing Controversial “Contagious Vaccines” That Can Spread From Vaccinated to Unvaccinated
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/scientists-currently-developing-controversial-contagious-vaccines-can-spread-vaccinated-unvaccinated/