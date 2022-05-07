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Prophecy 153, 14, 43 Pt 2 Excerpts - YAH SAYS GET CHILDREN OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS! "Get them out of the dens of the anti-christ before it is too late." State Owned with witchcraft/perversions! mirrored
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62 views • May 07, 2022
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Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecies 14, 43 Pt 2, and 153 given to Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu about the great dangers of what is being taught to children in the Public Schools. YAH AND YAHUSHUA give serious warnings to get the children out before it is too late for them to ever recover.
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 14
"You MY Children, by remaining silent condoned the act of the heathens, while the government, because of a handful of people decreed no God in school, no bibles, no prayer; you allowed it and now wonder why the public school systems and the youth seem to be accursed. How can you ask ME to bless, what the people have said is not MINE. Take back the schools in MY Name and take your children out of these dens of iniquities. For without MY light, MY presence, MY truth, these dens will only get darker and the children also. They (the public schools) are quickly becoming dens for the antichrist and your silence and tax dollars are supporting them."
From YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 43 Part 2
"Then why are you allowing satan to teach your children? Get them out of the dens of the anti-christ before it is too late. The world's children are being groomed now just as surely as hair is groomed, therefore the name Harry Potter. This film, worldwide will be shown and yet it should not be received as the kind of grooming you want your children to have, nor even yourselves.
There has been a lot of planning by satanists to take over the minds, bodies, spirits and souls of you and your children, using the vessels that promote this evil. What are you going to do about it? It's your choice, for I will not help anyone that has the ability to warn and the knowledge, and yet endangers their children or the children of others by remaining silent."
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
"I warned you: The children would be owned by the states. The parent's rights would be taken. I warned you and told you get your kids out of the dens of the anti-christ, the public schools! I've allowed them all to be shut down but while they're being shut down, evil is going on behind the scenes!"
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecies 14, 43 Pt 2, and 153 given to Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu about the great dangers of what is being taught to children in the Public Schools. YAH AND YAHUSHUA give serious warnings to get the children out before it is too late for them to ever recover.
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 14
"You MY Children, by remaining silent condoned the act of the heathens, while the government, because of a handful of people decreed no God in school, no bibles, no prayer; you allowed it and now wonder why the public school systems and the youth seem to be accursed. How can you ask ME to bless, what the people have said is not MINE. Take back the schools in MY Name and take your children out of these dens of iniquities. For without MY light, MY presence, MY truth, these dens will only get darker and the children also. They (the public schools) are quickly becoming dens for the antichrist and your silence and tax dollars are supporting them."
From YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 43 Part 2
"Then why are you allowing satan to teach your children? Get them out of the dens of the anti-christ before it is too late. The world's children are being groomed now just as surely as hair is groomed, therefore the name Harry Potter. This film, worldwide will be shown and yet it should not be received as the kind of grooming you want your children to have, nor even yourselves.
There has been a lot of planning by satanists to take over the minds, bodies, spirits and souls of you and your children, using the vessels that promote this evil. What are you going to do about it? It's your choice, for I will not help anyone that has the ability to warn and the knowledge, and yet endangers their children or the children of others by remaining silent."
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
"I warned you: The children would be owned by the states. The parent's rights would be taken. I warned you and told you get your kids out of the dens of the anti-christ, the public schools! I've allowed them all to be shut down but while they're being shut down, evil is going on behind the scenes!"
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
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