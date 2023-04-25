How "Crypto-Maoists" in Higher Ed Are Brainwashing Students - and How to Stop it

Institutions of higher education are using highly sophisticated forms of psychological manipulation and brainwashing to enlist students into a revolution, university professor and former military-intelligence officer Dr. Stanley Ridgley explains in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.In this fascinating conversation, Dr. Ridgley, who wrote the new book Brutal Minds, explains how exactly "crypto-Maoists" influenced by Paulo Freire and Herbert Marcuse are using colleges and universities to weaponize young people. This is the "long march through the institutions," he said, noting that educational administrators, offices of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" (DEI) and education colleges are key centers of this operation. But more importantly, Dr. Ridgley offers valuable insights into how to stop this.

