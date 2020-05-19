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La RADIACIÓN - Parte 2 - GEMAS, Alquimia y la Piedra Filosofal
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4 views • May 19, 2020
En esta Segunda parte analizaremos qué son en realidad las Gemas, o también llamadas piedras preciosas. La energía tan poderosa que llevan dentro y cómo todo cuadra con las leyendas antiguas. Entendiendo cómo la Geo-Alquimia y la RADIACTIVIDAD natural son parte de todos los procesos tan maravillosos que ocurren en éste mundo. Alquimia natural y artificial. Despertemos.
El sistema no funciona. HORA DE SALIR
El sistema no funciona. HORA DE SALIR
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