Are Families the Key to the Destruction of Civilization, or the Saviour? It's up to YOU.

Family: The cornerstone of society... or the wrecking ball of civilization? In this eye-opening video, we dive deep into the cracks of the modern family structure. Why has the 'nuclear family' become a siloed, ego-driven unit isolating itself from the community? How does this isolation breed narcissism, societal collapse, and broken connections? We pull no punches, slap down egos, and hit you with truths you didn’t want but desperately need. It’s time to rethink everything we’ve been told about family, community, and what it means to truly thrive as a civilization. If you’re brave enough to challenge your perspective, hit play and let’s get uncomfortable together. Take Action: "💬 Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think family is hurting or helping society? Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more hard-hitting takes. Together, we can create the village we’ve been missing." Lot's of Love and light, plus a Mayan thought: “In lak’ ech, Hala ken” which, in a literal translation, means “I am you, as you are me” or “I am another you, as you are another me”." or; "I am another yourself." another translation: " I do not exist without you, just as the night does not exist without the day" Wow!