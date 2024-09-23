Yes...Vaccines Are Poison! Proven!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The proof has been revealed!
In this episode, I reveal disturbing findings about vaccines and their potential link to various health problems. From the stonewalled studies by the CDC to Robert F. Kennedy's lawsuit demanding transparency, we dive deep into the hidden data and the alarming outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children. This isn't just another health episode; it's a critical exposé on what may be contributing to the rise of chronic diseases and neurological disorders in our children. Tune in as we dissect official reports, review unpublished studies, and discuss the dangerous chemicals present in vaccines. Don't forget to question what you're told and always do your own research.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/exposing-truth/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/
00:00 Introduction and Shocking Revelation
01:19 CDC's Evasive Tactics and Legal Battles
03:02 Unveiling the Hidden Data
05:38 Health Risks and Statistical Evidence
07:20 Mercury in Vaccines: A Deep Dive
09:07 The Broader Impact of Vaccination
11:02 Specific Vaccine Risks and Outcomes
15:13 Thimerosal and Its Controversies
20:38 Historical Context and Final Thoughts
22:33 Historical Disease Trends
22:55 Vaccination Effectiveness Questioned
23:43 Health Issues Linked to Vaccinations
25:13 Legal and Regulatory Concerns
27:42 Harmful Vaccine Ingredients
35:16 Alternative Health Recommendations
37:35 Final Thoughts and Warnings