MEASLES OUTBREAK: THE TRUTH ABOUT WANING MMR IMMUNITY

Peter A. McCullough, MD, touches on the state of the current measles outbreak in Texas and the alarming rate of waning immunity of those vaccinated with MMR compared to the immunity of individuals who had childhood measles. He also touches on treatments and therapies recommended for those infected with measles.