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51 views • July 12, 2021
This is British pharmacologist Michael Yeadon, who had previously served as the chief scientist & vice-president of the allergy & respiratory research division of Pfizer. Yeadon was responsible for the selection of targets & the progression of new molecules into human trials. His unit developed inhaled & oral NCEs which showed positive results in clinical trials for asthma, allergic rhinitis & COPD under his leadership, until he left in 2013. Afterwards he became the co-founder & former chief executive officer of the biotechnology company Ziarco, of which he has since sold for $325M.
For the last year, he has become a target of interest, becoming another victim of the ostrization tactics the medical establishment is using to smear his character & render him incompetent. A difficult thing to do considering his background & knowledge.
For the last year, he has become a target of interest, becoming another victim of the ostrization tactics the medical establishment is using to smear his character & render him incompetent. A difficult thing to do considering his background & knowledge.
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