Newsom’s California is BREAKING: Reacting to the Massive "Ghost" Hospice Scandal with Nick Shirley

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They said it was just a "conspiracy." Then Nick Shirley brought the receipts. Reacting to the massive hospice and daycare fraud currently gutting California. How does $24 billion go "missing" while the most vulnerable citizens are used as pawns for billing? In this reaction, we break down Nick Shirley's latest exposé on the "ghost" daycare centers and the systemic hospice fraud running rampant in Los Angeles and beyond. From the 500 hospices clustered in a 3-mile radius to the "empty" daycare facilities still receiving taxpayer checks—the "Suicidal Empathy" of the West has reached its breaking point. Governor Gavin Newsom is facing the music as the receipts are finally being read out loud. Don't forget to thumb up the video for the algorithm and leave a comment—is this the biggest scandal in California history? #CaliforniaFraud #NickShirley #GavinNewsom #HospiceScandal #RechargeFreedom #TaxpayerBetrayal