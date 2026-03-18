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Newsom’s California is BREAKING: Reacting to the Massive "Ghost" Hospice Scandal with Nick Shirley
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They said it was just a "conspiracy." Then Nick Shirley brought the receipts. Reacting to the massive hospice and daycare fraud currently gutting California. How does $24 billion go "missing" while the most vulnerable citizens are used as pawns for billing? In this reaction, we break down Nick Shirley's latest exposé on the "ghost" daycare centers and the systemic hospice fraud running rampant in Los Angeles and beyond. From the 500 hospices clustered in a 3-mile radius to the "empty" daycare facilities still receiving taxpayer checks—the "Suicidal Empathy" of the West has reached its breaking point. Governor Gavin Newsom is facing the music as the receipts are finally being read out loud. Don't forget to thumb up the video for the algorithm and leave a comment—is this the biggest scandal in California history? #CaliforniaFraud #NickShirley #GavinNewsom #HospiceScandal #RechargeFreedom #TaxpayerBetrayal

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investigative journalismpolitical commentarysuicidal empathyslapped backnick shirley californiahospice fraud laghost daycare scamgavin newsom fraudcalifornia corruption reactionnick shirley reaction24 billion missinglos angeles hospice scandalkevin kiley nick shirleyconservative reactiontaxpayer fraud california
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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