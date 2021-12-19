© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6. Gog & Magog War
Follow
0
Share
Report
168 views • December 19, 2021
This is one of the last unfulfilled wars predicted in the End Times and it must occur with Israel being attached by Russia, Iran and Turkey. It's remarkable that 2600 years ago God said this would occur in the "last days" and today we see that the same player are here and aligned to fulfill this prophesy to the last detail.
Gog & Magog War; Ezekiel 38; The Players; Differences Between the Gog & Magog War the War of Armageddon; Gog & Magog War – The Timing?; God is Behind the Invasion; Conditions for the War to Occur; Sovereign Almighty God Gets Angry; The Results – Enemies Destroyed; The Results – Israel is Saved; Where is the US?
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #GogAndMagogWar #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
Gog & Magog War; Ezekiel 38; The Players; Differences Between the Gog & Magog War the War of Armageddon; Gog & Magog War – The Timing?; God is Behind the Invasion; Conditions for the War to Occur; Sovereign Almighty God Gets Angry; The Results – Enemies Destroyed; The Results – Israel is Saved; Where is the US?
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #GogAndMagogWar #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.