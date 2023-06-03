International Friends Meeting 2023 (with Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26220

Ivo Sasek and his
international team have set new standards with the 2023 International Friends
Meeting and now you can be part of it! When thousands of Friends from over 46
countries tune into the webcam stadium, you feel an incomparable power, energy
and new courage: “Together we can create peace in this world!” The 3-part Talk
of Kla.TV Founder Ivo Sasek is a “must” for all who are ready for something
new! Kla.TV presents this unforgettable day – simultaneously translated into 10
languages. Let yourself get carried away and experience this day again with us.
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26220
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.