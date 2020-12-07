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1,000's Children Sick from Vaccine - Marine Gets 7 mo Refusing Vaccine - Robots Deliver Drugs in Blood - Mon Dec 7 2020
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241 views • December 07, 2020
Thousands of children fall sick in India after vaccine.
Marine gets 7 most in jail for refusing to take vaccine.
Drugs are delivered by robot in bloodstream.
Marine gets 7 most in jail for refusing to take vaccine.
Drugs are delivered by robot in bloodstream.
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