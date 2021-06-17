© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy Fulfillment
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • June 17, 2021
The recent Pentagon announcement about UFOs has the Internet buzzing about what this could all mean for the human race. Christians, too, want to know how talk of flying saucers and aliens fits in with Bible prophecy and their belief in God. Is it all a deception? There is no doubt that these highly advanced aerial phenomena exist... so are they friend or foe? This video is an attempt to address some of these questions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.