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BRIAN ROSE / DAVID ICKE V: THE ANSWER - Digital Freedom Platform
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42 views • August 13, 2020
August 2, 2020 : https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-v-the-answer/
We are in the midst of a high stakes INFORMATION WAR unlike anything ever seen in human history. Censorship is rife. Oppression of FREE SPEECH is now commonplace.
We have two choices:
1. To accept it, to acquiesce, to comply and hope for better days OR
2. To educate ourselves, openly debate, fight back, and create a better world for future generations
WE CHOOSE THE LATTER.
Which is why David Icke returns to London Real on August 2nd 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST STREAMING LIVE exclusively on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM.
David Icke has predicted every single major development of the past five months.
On August 2nd he reveals THE ANSWER behind the current crisis and beyond.
Leave your comments, share with your friends and family, and pre-register for what promises to be our biggest interview with David Icke yet!
Our pre-interview show starts at 3pm tomorrow, so if you want to catch up on events, watch highlights of ROSE/ICKE I-IV interviews and more, visit early to enjoy this fantastic package.
In anticipation of this groundbreaking interview, pre-order a copy today of David’s new book, The Answer, exclusively via his website: https://shop.davidicke.com/?ref=14
Download interview clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
1. I Refuse To Acquiesce: https://we.tl/t-t3vEHS3Qg9
2. I Will Go Out And I Will Not Wear A Mask: https://we.tl/t-nKsOaTi38M
3. The Symbol Of A Mask: https://we.tl/t-haR1AIO5oX
4. Stop Cooperating With The Authorities: https://we.tl/t-jN0OgvOZZ4
5. The Winter Is Coming: https://we.tl/t-oysHthkUoa
6. This Happens When You Invent A Virus: https://we.tl/t-j7VnxUpWAm
7. We Are Consciousness: https://we.tl/t-lpjWAH6IQZ
8. The Elections In This Pandemic: https://we.tl/t-ku8DlLSwDA
9. Censorship: https://we.tl/t-cG10oSxkbc
10. Censorship Out Of Desperation: https://we.tl/t-vaQ7vOsGCe
11. Choices And Consequences: https://we.tl/t-cNdfZn6trz
12. The Plan For Universal Basic Income: https://we.tl/t-6gTysFHCd0
13. It Will Be A DNA Changing Vaccine: https://we.tl/t-3euVHGPfpa
14. I Can Predict The Future: https://we.tl/t-qbyMwkUrCh
15. AI: https://we.tl/t-qOQ3qkgFKZ
16. What Future Is There For Our Children: https://we.tl/t-TsfkVjYX8J
17. Masks Are Causing Respiratory Diseases: https://we.tl/t-9ml59Vu7HG
18. This Is How 2022 Looks Like: https://we.tl/t-T5moieXBUy
19. The Outcome Is No Surprise To Me: https://we.tl/t-HAbQQgmysj
20. Are You Optimistic About The Future: https://we.tl/t-AghiM6EHAK
21. The Heart Will Never Acquiesce: https://we.tl/t-cAsQWKomoV
22. All There Is, Has Been And Ever Can Be: https://we.tl/t-W7zuyAPd6S
Download promotional assets
Spread the word about ROSE/ICKE V and defend our human rights: grab these promos today!
1. I Have the Intention of Bringing This Nonsense Down: https://we.tl/t-ttyqA9cWqy
2. People Are Starting To Build an Alternative Communication Network: https://we.tl/t-ST3LB6YAUk
3. Who Benefits From Me Accepting Social Distance? https://we.tl/t-hE2WiywDSL
4. There’s Method in the Madness: https://we.tl/t-y6pPDqpgP0
5. They Want to Create Chaos, Fear, Upheaval: https://we.tl/t-ZJEHRtv9gR
6. It’s Just a Numbers Game: https://we.tl/t-YnjozSmobN
#BANNED Videos
In anticipation of ROSE/ICKE V, the team at London Real have put together a new section of DFP materials entitled “#BANNED” including previously deleted clips and vlogs from interviews I through IV of the recent series.
Visit freedomplatform.tv/banned today to watch, download and share these incredibly powerful assets today! -> https://freedomplatform.tv/banned/
We are in the midst of a high stakes INFORMATION WAR unlike anything ever seen in human history. Censorship is rife. Oppression of FREE SPEECH is now commonplace.
We have two choices:
1. To accept it, to acquiesce, to comply and hope for better days OR
2. To educate ourselves, openly debate, fight back, and create a better world for future generations
WE CHOOSE THE LATTER.
Which is why David Icke returns to London Real on August 2nd 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST STREAMING LIVE exclusively on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM.
David Icke has predicted every single major development of the past five months.
On August 2nd he reveals THE ANSWER behind the current crisis and beyond.
Leave your comments, share with your friends and family, and pre-register for what promises to be our biggest interview with David Icke yet!
Our pre-interview show starts at 3pm tomorrow, so if you want to catch up on events, watch highlights of ROSE/ICKE I-IV interviews and more, visit early to enjoy this fantastic package.
In anticipation of this groundbreaking interview, pre-order a copy today of David’s new book, The Answer, exclusively via his website: https://shop.davidicke.com/?ref=14
Download interview clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
1. I Refuse To Acquiesce: https://we.tl/t-t3vEHS3Qg9
2. I Will Go Out And I Will Not Wear A Mask: https://we.tl/t-nKsOaTi38M
3. The Symbol Of A Mask: https://we.tl/t-haR1AIO5oX
4. Stop Cooperating With The Authorities: https://we.tl/t-jN0OgvOZZ4
5. The Winter Is Coming: https://we.tl/t-oysHthkUoa
6. This Happens When You Invent A Virus: https://we.tl/t-j7VnxUpWAm
7. We Are Consciousness: https://we.tl/t-lpjWAH6IQZ
8. The Elections In This Pandemic: https://we.tl/t-ku8DlLSwDA
9. Censorship: https://we.tl/t-cG10oSxkbc
10. Censorship Out Of Desperation: https://we.tl/t-vaQ7vOsGCe
11. Choices And Consequences: https://we.tl/t-cNdfZn6trz
12. The Plan For Universal Basic Income: https://we.tl/t-6gTysFHCd0
13. It Will Be A DNA Changing Vaccine: https://we.tl/t-3euVHGPfpa
14. I Can Predict The Future: https://we.tl/t-qbyMwkUrCh
15. AI: https://we.tl/t-qOQ3qkgFKZ
16. What Future Is There For Our Children: https://we.tl/t-TsfkVjYX8J
17. Masks Are Causing Respiratory Diseases: https://we.tl/t-9ml59Vu7HG
18. This Is How 2022 Looks Like: https://we.tl/t-T5moieXBUy
19. The Outcome Is No Surprise To Me: https://we.tl/t-HAbQQgmysj
20. Are You Optimistic About The Future: https://we.tl/t-AghiM6EHAK
21. The Heart Will Never Acquiesce: https://we.tl/t-cAsQWKomoV
22. All There Is, Has Been And Ever Can Be: https://we.tl/t-W7zuyAPd6S
Download promotional assets
Spread the word about ROSE/ICKE V and defend our human rights: grab these promos today!
1. I Have the Intention of Bringing This Nonsense Down: https://we.tl/t-ttyqA9cWqy
2. People Are Starting To Build an Alternative Communication Network: https://we.tl/t-ST3LB6YAUk
3. Who Benefits From Me Accepting Social Distance? https://we.tl/t-hE2WiywDSL
4. There’s Method in the Madness: https://we.tl/t-y6pPDqpgP0
5. They Want to Create Chaos, Fear, Upheaval: https://we.tl/t-ZJEHRtv9gR
6. It’s Just a Numbers Game: https://we.tl/t-YnjozSmobN
#BANNED Videos
In anticipation of ROSE/ICKE V, the team at London Real have put together a new section of DFP materials entitled “#BANNED” including previously deleted clips and vlogs from interviews I through IV of the recent series.
Visit freedomplatform.tv/banned today to watch, download and share these incredibly powerful assets today! -> https://freedomplatform.tv/banned/
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