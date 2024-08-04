2 Corinthians 12:11-21 A Love for the Church

Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 12:11-21 with a message entitled: A Love for the Church.

We see how the Apostle Paul was exhorting and dealing with the issue in the church.

We also see Pauls love for the church.





