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THE DOCTOR
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77 views • June 20, 2020
If you are a doctor, this is what you should be.
If you are a patient, work to inspire your doctor.
Remember that the best doctors in the world are working
diligently to put themselves out of work.
If you are a patient, work to inspire your doctor.
Remember that the best doctors in the world are working
diligently to put themselves out of work.
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