Shifting Away From the Yin & Toward the Yang - Dr Jennifer Daniels on P.A.T. Life with Patrick Daly (07.07.2022)

Boy do we have a treat for you! I’m beyond honored to have had our next guest on the show. In this episode, we are joined by the one and only, Dr. Jennifer Daniels. We waste no time diving into her professional background, why she was blacklisted, licenses suspended indefinitely, and why the ones closest to her kept telling her to, essentially, “be quiet and play ball.” However, Dr. Daniels shares with us her journey and the very harsh (mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially) obstacles she had to endure in order to stay true to what she knew was the right thing to do. Dr. Daniels breaks down her own journey with veganism, cleansing– the yin– and how after many years of faring to one side her health began to deteriorate. She then breaks down her shift into a more yang lifestyle (Cow brain, pigs feet, pigs ear, liver, and other nose-to-tail style of eating), and how that ultimately saved her. We talk about her use of turpentine as a known cure all – look at the Merck manual from 1890– her home healthcare course, vitality capsules, and much more. You are not going to want to miss this.







Re-post permission received from Pat Daly on 09.26.2022.