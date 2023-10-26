Create New Account
Zionism | Paul Davis UnCancelled | How the false teaching of Christian Zionism is dragging the US into WWIII and New World Order
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Published Thursday

A discussion of how the logical fallacies and false teachings of Christian Zionism is a psychological operation of the military industrial complex and globalists to fool Christians into supporting WWIII under the pretext of ushering in the return of Christ.

