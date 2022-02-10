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Empty theatres, unused staff in hospital surgery ban
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40 views • February 10, 2022
Victorian surgeons say operating theatres are empty and nursing staff are being sent home with no work while the state maintains a ban on some elective surgery.
The Victorian Health Department ordered private hospitals to stop all but urgent surgeries, to direct resources to COVID wards.
But many of those beds and nurses were never used and private hospitals say valuable space is now going to waste.
The Victorian Health Department ordered private hospitals to stop all but urgent surgeries, to direct resources to COVID wards.
But many of those beds and nurses were never used and private hospitals say valuable space is now going to waste.
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