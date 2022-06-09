WOW - DID MR VACCINE JUST ADMIT THAT??? REVELATIONS AT LAST!

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Title question says it all really - unreal, surreal, astonishing! 😃
Please follow/subscribe to Jimmy Dore - looks like he's a super-smart AND super-funny guy!
https://www.youtube.com/c/thejimmydoreshow
Full Gates interview here - ~26min point is the excerpt: https://livestream.com/accounts/1249127/events/10335543/videos/230937866
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