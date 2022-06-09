WOW - DID MR VACCINE JUST ADMIT THAT??? REVELATIONS AT LAST!

Title question says it all really - unreal, surreal, astonishing! 😃





Please follow/subscribe to Jimmy Dore - looks like he's a super-smart AND super-funny guy!

https://www.youtube.com/c/thejimmydoreshow

Full Gates interview here - ~26min point is the excerpt: https://livestream.com/accounts/1249127/events/10335543/videos/230937866





NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more (including expensive travel to enable these interviews!) does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W





alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins